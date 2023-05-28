Actor Madhu Bangarappa gets ministerial berth in K’taka 

Express News Service By

SHIVAMOGGA : Soraba MLA Madhu Bangarappa has become a minister for the first time in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cabinet. Madhu is also a film actor and producer and owns an audio company Akash Audio.

The son of former chief minister late S Bangarappa, Madhu is a second-time MLA from Soraba. Madhu has secured a ministerial position in the cabinet led by Siddaramaiah. Having defected from JDS, Madhu joined Congress nearly two years ago and triumphed over his brother Kumar Bangarappa of the BJP in the Assembly elections in Soraba.

In 2013, Madhu commenced his active involvement in politics and prior to that, he had actively pursued a career in the film industry. Born on September 4, 1966, Madhu is the second son of Bangarappa and Shakunatala and has three sisters. Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar is one of Madhu’s sisters. Madhu is married to Anita and the couple have a son.

Madhu made his political entry in 2013 and was elected on a JDS ticket from Soraba constituency, which has been his family’s stronghold. He defeated Harathalu Halappa from the KJP. His brother Kumar Bangarappa, contesting from the Congress, secured the third position. In the 2018 elections, Kumar left Congress and joined the BJP, while Madhu experienced defeat against him.

In 2013 and 2014, Madhu served as the chief whip of the opposition in the Legislative assembly. Following his loss in the 2018 elections, JDS appointed him as the president of their state youth unit. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Madhu ran as a Congress-JDS alliance candidate in the Shivamogga constituency, but was defeated by BJP’s BY Raghavendra.

Subsequently, Madhu distanced himself from the JDS and joined the Congress on July 30th, 2021. He later assumed the role of chairman of the OBC cell of KPCC. Madhu was the vice-chairman of the KPCC manifesto committee for the 2023 Assembly elections. He triumphed over his brother Kumar Bangarappa in Soraba, resulting in his appointment as a in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

He is also the chairman of Sharavathi Education Trust and Malnad Schools. Apart from his political pursuits, Madhu has produced several Kannada films, including the successful movie ‘Belliyappa Bangarappa’ in 1992.

He has acted in and produced a number of movies, among which ‘Kallarali Hoovagi’ has also won the National Film Award. He has been supporting an entertainment industry-based startup named FanStreet through his Akash Audio.

