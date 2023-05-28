Army chief in Manipur as forces launch ops 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Army Chief General Manoj Pande arrived in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday for a two-day visit to take stock of the situation and chalk out strategies to restore peace. His arrival comes ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to the state that is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, the Army and the Assam Rifles stepped up combing operations to track down those suspected of involvement in activities disrupting the peace.

“The Army and Assam Rifles launched large-scale combing operations in flashpoints as also the higher reaches surrounding the Imphal Valley in the wee hours of May 27 to track down armed insurgents operating in these areas,” a defence ministry statement said.

The forces intervened on Friday night to stop firing incidents between members of Meitei and Kuki communities in Imphal East and Churachandpur districts during which miscreants opened fire and ran away to the higher reaches.

The opposition Congress, which has sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu over the situation, criticised the Central government’s alleged apathy towards the situation in the state.

“It has been nearly a month since the violence broke out but the prime minister and the home minister have not visited Manipur so far,” veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said.

Amid the turmoil, thousands of people hit the streets in Kakching on Saturday holding placards to take part in a rally calling for peace.

Eminent theatre personality Dr Ratan Thiyam appealed to religious leaders in the state to take a proactive role in restoring peace and tranquillity.

