Ayodhya student falls off school roof, parents claim foul play

LUCKNOW: A Class 10 girl student died under mysterious circumstances after she allegedly fell from the terrace of the school in Ayodhya on Friday. The girl’s parents, however, have claimed foul play after they saw injuries on their daughter’s body. The parents alleged that the body of their daughter bore several injury marks on her hands, feet and hips.

They claimed that her face was swollen and her eyes were injured which could be a result of an assault. The police, during the investigation, scanned the school CCTV, wherein, the girl was seen falling from the third floor to the ground, contradicting the school authorities’ claim, that the girl fell off a swing which is only one-and-a-half feet high. The parents claimed that the traces of blood were also removed from the place where the girl had allegedly fallen. Moreover, the spectacles and mobile of the deceased found on the spot were not broken.

The police have registered a case against three persons including school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia, and sports teacher Abhishek Kannojia, invoking sections pertaining to gang rape, destruction of evidence, murder and also under the POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s father on Saturday. According to police sources, the principal tried to mislead the family of the deceased by claiming that the death was due to falling from the swing.

The incident happened at Sunbeam School on Ayodhya-Rae Bareilly Road in the Cantt area around 8.45 am on Friday, when the girl was called to school by the principal during the summer vacation. The girl’s body has been sent for autopsy examination which will be conducted by a panel of three doctors under videography, said police sources.

