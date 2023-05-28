Chhattisgarh Maoists in a state of panic over Rs 2k currency notes

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes has caught outlawed CPI (Maoist) on wrong foot. Days after the decision, three bundles of Rs 2000 notes, amounting to Rs 6 lakh, were seized in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh from two men allegedly associated with the banned outfit.

After the 2016 demonetisation by the Centre, it was claimed the move had led to adverse impact for the Maoists and their activities as the decision broke the backbone of Maoists in Chhattisgarh economically as most of their stored money in high currencies had then turned invalid.

According to the Bijapur district police chief Anjaneya Varshney, the duo tried to flee after they spotted a mobile police checkpoint, following which a joint team of district reserve guards (DRG) and local police apprehended them.They were identified as Gajendra Madvi and Laxman Kunjam, residents of Basaguda in Bijapur.

“Three bundles of Rs 2,000 notes of 2 lakh each besides the 11 passbooks of their acquaintances operating in various banks and Maoist-related pamphlets were recovered from them while they were fleeing on their motorbike. Madvi revealed that Maoist commander Mallesh gave him Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2000 notes to deposit in banks. They were left with Rs 6 lakh to be deposited,” the SP said.

Kunjam deposited Rs 50,000 in Punjab National Bank, Rs 48,000 in Union Bank while Madvi settled Rs 38,000 in SBI and Rs 50,000 in Central Bank.Both were booked under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act and further investigation is on. Bijapur is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone, south Chhattisgarh.

