Coaching capital Kota sees 5th suicide in May

JAIPUR: This month has seen a series of student suicides that have shaken Kota, the coaching capital of India. Two students died by suicide in the past one week. The coaching city witnessed a total of five suicides this month, a clear indication of how serious the student suicides situation still remains in the city.

In the latest case on Saturday, a seventeen-year-old girl, NEET aspirant, hung herself. Sakshi, from Tonk district in Rajasthan, was taking NEET coaching while residing with her uncle in Kota. Her body was discovered hanging from a noose in her room on Saturday morning. A suicide note was also found in the room, which read, “No one is responsible for my death.” The incident took place in the Kunhadi police station area of the city. This marks the fifth case of student suicide in the last four weeks.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a 16-year-old NEET examinee named Aryan, from Nalanda district, Bihar, also took his own life by hanging. Aryan had been studying in Kota for the past year. After returning from an annual break, he attended classes until he took the step.

