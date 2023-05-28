Delegates at Uttarakhand G20 meet vow to take effective steps against corruption

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The second meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) concluded on Saturday with in-depth and productive deliberations and brainstorming on several key areas related to “asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing,” institutional framework to combat corruption and mutual legal assistance.

The three-day meeting, which began in Narendranagar (Tehri Garhwal) on May 25, was attended by over 90 delegates from 20 member countries, 10 invited countries and nine international organisations. The G20 meeting, which has been going on for the last three days in Rishikesh, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on May 25. It concluded on Saturday.

The meeting saw wide participation, including UNODC, OECD, Egmont Group, Interpol and IMF. It was chaired by Rahul Singh, additional secretary, DoPT and president of G-20 ACWG and co-chaired by Giovanni Tartaglia, co-chair of The G-20 ACWG, Italy and Fabrizio Marcelli, minister of foreign affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

On the inaugural day of the ACWG, a unique side event on ‘Gender and Corruption’’ was held. Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi delivered the keynote address. During the event, national and international experts and practitioners deliberated on the gender aspects of corruption, the ways in which women’s empowerment is intrinsically linked to anti-corruption initiatives and the need for gender-sensitive governance and policymaking.

The delegates tasted the rich culture, heritage and cuisine of India during their stay in Rishikesh. India is looking forward to hosting delegates again in Kolkata from August 9 to 11 for the third meeting of the ACWG. India will also host the first individual anti-corruption ministerial meeting to provide further momentum to the G20 agenda of strengthening the international fight against corruption.

