DU drops Iqbal from political science syllabus, says need to ‘study national heroes’

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi dropped Mohammad Iqbal from the political science syllabus. Iqbal, seen as one of the greatest Pakistani poet-philosophers, is made immortal in India for the evocative ‘sare jahan se achcha’ poetry.

Born in 1877 in Sialkot in undivided India, Iqbal is often credited with giving birth to the idea of Pakistan.

The university’s academic council in a meeting on Friday passed a motion for the removal of the chapter titled ‘Modern Indian Political Thought’. It is part of the BA sixth-semester paper, officials said, adding that the matter will now be presented before the executive council of the university for a final call. The academic council meeting concluded early Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said Iqbal wrote songs supporting the Muslim League and the “Pakistan movement.” “He was the first to raise the idea of the Partition. Instead of teaching such people, we should study our national heroes,” said the VC.

Reacting to the DU decision, Ahmed Mahfooz, HoD Urdu department at Jamia Millia Islamia University, said that Iqbal has a stature of an international poet. “He is not only popular in India and Pakistan but in other countries as well. Iqbal has also written about Lord Ram and other Indian personalities,” Mahfooz said.

The DU VC has requested the head of the philosophy department to explore the possibility of including Savitribai Phule in the curriculum.

The incidents during the tragedy of the Partition of India will be deeply studied and researched, said the university. “Oral history” will also be recorded in the voices of those people of that era who have suffered this tragedy,” said a university statement.

Studies will be done to fully understand the challenges faced in achieving independence from foreign rule and the impact of physical, emotional, economic and cultural loss on the people due to the geographical division of the country, the university said.

DU has also replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi in semester-V of the BA political science (honours) syllabus with one on V D Savarkar, teachers said. The paper on Gandhi will now be taught in semester VII, they said, adding it would mean students opting for a 3-year graduation course instead of a four-year programme will not study Gandhi.

