‘I-T raids on Senthil Balaji politically motivated’: S Muthusamy

Express News Service By

ERODE: The income tax raid on Tamil Nadu’s minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, V Senthil Balaji, is politically motivated, said Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday.

He was speaking at an event held to distribute welfare assistance on behalf of various departments at the district collector’s office in Erode.

In the event presided over by Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, around 137 beneficiaries were given assistance worth Rs 58 lakh. Speaking to media persons, Muthusamy said, “The raids on the properties of Minister Senthil Balaji are politically motivated. We doubt whether this raid is being conducted by the government or is dictated by party functionaries.”

When asked about the mixing of dyeing waste in the water of Lower Bhavani Dam, he said, “A massive project is being brought up to prevent the mixing of dyeing effluents not only in the Lower Bhavani Dam but also in all other water bodies across the district. The Erode District Collector will hold talks with the Coimbatore Collector regarding the mixing of waste in the Bhavani River at Mettupalayam.”

He further said that complaint boxes to receive grievance petitions related to Tamil Nadu Housing Board sale deeds, land acquisition, house allotment, etc will be placed at 16 locations in the Housing Board office in Chennai and 15 locations in other districts.

ERODE: The income tax raid on Tamil Nadu’s minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, V Senthil Balaji, is politically motivated, said Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday. He was speaking at an event held to distribute welfare assistance on behalf of various departments at the district collector’s office in Erode. In the event presided over by Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, around 137 beneficiaries were given assistance worth Rs 58 lakh. Speaking to media persons, Muthusamy said, “The raids on the properties of Minister Senthil Balaji are politically motivated. We doubt whether this raid is being conducted by the government or is dictated by party functionaries.” When asked about the mixing of dyeing waste in the water of Lower Bhavani Dam, he said, “A massive project is being brought up to prevent the mixing of dyeing effluents not only in the Lower Bhavani Dam but also in all other water bodies across the district. The Erode District Collector will hold talks with the Coimbatore Collector regarding the mixing of waste in the Bhavani River at Mettupalayam.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said that complaint boxes to receive grievance petitions related to Tamil Nadu Housing Board sale deeds, land acquisition, house allotment, etc will be placed at 16 locations in the Housing Board office in Chennai and 15 locations in other districts.