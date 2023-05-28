Interpol help may be sought to track J&K terrorists

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) is likely to seek assistance from Interpol to initiate actions against over 250 absconding terrorists – hailing from Jammu and Kashmir – who have sneaked out of India and have been operating from Pakistan, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and other trans-border locations.

According to sources the move has been triggered in the wake of information gathered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence units of both the Centre and the state administration during recent targeted raids conducted in the region in the wake of the G20 summit that recently concluded in J&K.

Information, data and documents gathered following the raids revealed the fact that there are several local terrorists that are operating from across the borders and activating sleeper modules and overground workers and also influencing youths to engage in disruptive activities and terror attacks.

Sources said the process is being firmed up to file a request to Interpol to seek issuance of red notices for the fugitives. Interpol uses its worldwide network to locate and provisionally arrest offenders and fugitives pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

In a pre-event crackdown just before the G20 meeting in Srinagar against the terror support systems in J&K, the NIA had raided multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara and Poonch districts relating to members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and overground workers involved in conspiracies hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates, sources in the NIA said.

NIA’s action was based on the history of cases in the recent past and intelligence and evidence gathered from multiple intelligence sources in the valley that suggests links with terrorist outfits like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others, an NIA official said.

Also, the NIA had arrested Mohammad Ubaid Malik, a resident of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, based on inputs that he was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM Commander. Investigations had revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Commander.

Following up on tip-offs and information received from the raid the state intelligence units also conducted searches identifying the premises linked with 10 terrorists in Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda districts. According to sources these terrorists who had slipped out of the Indian territory in the past have been operating from Pakistan and PoK. Operating from across the border these terrorists are mobilizing local overground workers in J&K.

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) is likely to seek assistance from Interpol to initiate actions against over 250 absconding terrorists – hailing from Jammu and Kashmir – who have sneaked out of India and have been operating from Pakistan, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and other trans-border locations. According to sources the move has been triggered in the wake of information gathered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence units of both the Centre and the state administration during recent targeted raids conducted in the region in the wake of the G20 summit that recently concluded in J&K. Information, data and documents gathered following the raids revealed the fact that there are several local terrorists that are operating from across the borders and activating sleeper modules and overground workers and also influencing youths to engage in disruptive activities and terror attacks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said the process is being firmed up to file a request to Interpol to seek issuance of red notices for the fugitives. Interpol uses its worldwide network to locate and provisionally arrest offenders and fugitives pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. In a pre-event crackdown just before the G20 meeting in Srinagar against the terror support systems in J&K, the NIA had raided multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara and Poonch districts relating to members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and overground workers involved in conspiracies hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates, sources in the NIA said. NIA’s action was based on the history of cases in the recent past and intelligence and evidence gathered from multiple intelligence sources in the valley that suggests links with terrorist outfits like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others, an NIA official said. Also, the NIA had arrested Mohammad Ubaid Malik, a resident of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, based on inputs that he was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM Commander. Investigations had revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Commander. Following up on tip-offs and information received from the raid the state intelligence units also conducted searches identifying the premises linked with 10 terrorists in Kishtwar, Ramban and Doda districts. According to sources these terrorists who had slipped out of the Indian territory in the past have been operating from Pakistan and PoK. Operating from across the border these terrorists are mobilizing local overground workers in J&K.