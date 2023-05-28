Home The Sunday Standard

IS terror module busted, 3 nabbed from Jabalpur

The three were produced before a NIA court in Bhopal on Saturday, which remanded them to the counter-terror agency’s custody till June 3.

BHOPAL: Overnight raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur have led the NIA busting an alleged IS-linked terror module, which was planning to carry out attacks in the country.

The NIA and the MP police ATS carried out joint raids on Friday-Saturday night, leading to the arrest of three alleged IS sympathisers, identified by cops as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohd Adil Khan and Mohd Shahid.


The operation took place two days after the NIA lodged a case in the pro-IS activities of Mohd Adil Khan, who came to the agency’s notice in August 2022.

As per NIA sources, sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized during the raids. 

Adil and aides were involved in disseminating IS propaganda through social media platforms to unleash terror attacks in India, the NIA said, adding that the three were in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier.

