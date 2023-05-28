Karnataka: Slain BJP worker’s wife loses job with change of government, BJP calls it ‘vendetta’

Divya Cutinho By

MANGALURU: Nutana Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has been relieved from her temporary government post by the state government. The order of relieving her from the post of Senior Assistant (Group C) was issued recently and her last working day was on May 22.

Nutana Kumari speaking to The New Indian Express said that state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has assured them to get her job back and she is hopeful that she will be reinstated in the same post.

After Praveen Nettaru was brutally hacked to death on July 26 last year at Bellare in Sullia, state BJP president Nalin had assured Nutana of providing a government job on compassionate grounds.

The then government led by Basavaraj Bommai appointed her on a contract basis on September 22 last year at his office in Bengaluru and later was posted to the section handling the Chief Minister’s relief works at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner’s office in Mangaluru based on her request. She had reported to duty on October 14, and the appointment order had clearly mentioned that her employment will be till the tenure of the chief minister or until further orders.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR has also said that he will recommend the government to reappoint Nutana.

State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that the Congress government was resorting to ‘vendetta’ politics and said that he would write a letter to CM Siddaramaiah to allow Nutana to continue her job. “ If the government refuses to do so, we will ensure she gets a temporary job in any of the Union government establishments such as NMPT in Mangaluru,” he said.

To a question as to why she was appointed on a contract basis, Nalin said that owing to legal hurdles they could not regularize her services.

MANGALURU: Nutana Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has been relieved from her temporary government post by the state government. The order of relieving her from the post of Senior Assistant (Group C) was issued recently and her last working day was on May 22. Nutana Kumari speaking to The New Indian Express said that state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has assured them to get her job back and she is hopeful that she will be reinstated in the same post. After Praveen Nettaru was brutally hacked to death on July 26 last year at Bellare in Sullia, state BJP president Nalin had assured Nutana of providing a government job on compassionate grounds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The then government led by Basavaraj Bommai appointed her on a contract basis on September 22 last year at his office in Bengaluru and later was posted to the section handling the Chief Minister’s relief works at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner’s office in Mangaluru based on her request. She had reported to duty on October 14, and the appointment order had clearly mentioned that her employment will be till the tenure of the chief minister or until further orders. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar MR has also said that he will recommend the government to reappoint Nutana. State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that the Congress government was resorting to ‘vendetta’ politics and said that he would write a letter to CM Siddaramaiah to allow Nutana to continue her job. “ If the government refuses to do so, we will ensure she gets a temporary job in any of the Union government establishments such as NMPT in Mangaluru,” he said. To a question as to why she was appointed on a contract basis, Nalin said that owing to legal hurdles they could not regularize her services.