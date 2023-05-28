Kharge, Rahul to meet Delhi, Punjab units to firm up stand on ordinance

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been receiving support from several Opposition parties, including his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, among others, on the Central ordinance keeping the primacy of the lieutenant governor in matters of transfers of bureaucrats in contradiction with a Supreme Court verdict. However, Congress is keeping him waiting.

Sources said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to meet the party’s Delhi and Punjab units on May 29 to decide if the party can back AAP on the ordinance row

Though AICC general secretary KC Venugopal last week said the party will consult its state units, opposition from its Delhi and Punjab units has put the party in a spot.

As Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a six-day US visit on May 30, the party wants to reach a decision at the earliest. The AAP is at odds with the Centre over an ordinance regarding the control of administrative services in the national capital. Kejriwal has been seeking the support of all Opposition parties against the ordinance.

The meeting of Congress leaders comes close on the heels of a request from Kejriwal to the Congress top brass over the ordinance issue. In a tweet on Friday, Kejriwal said, “Sought time this morning to meet Congress chief Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss the assault on the federal structure and prevailing political situation,” Kejriwal tweeted.

But a response from Congress leader Alka Lamba to Kejriwal’s tweet shows all is not well between the two parties.

Lamba, who quit AAP in 2019 to rejoin Congress, said, “AAP should apologise to Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sheila Dikshit and Gandhi family... We hope the Congress chief will consider the sentiments of party workers.”

Other senior leaders like Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit also expressed objections against having any alliance with AAP.

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been receiving support from several Opposition parties, including his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, among others, on the Central ordinance keeping the primacy of the lieutenant governor in matters of transfers of bureaucrats in contradiction with a Supreme Court verdict. However, Congress is keeping him waiting. Sources said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to meet the party’s Delhi and Punjab units on May 29 to decide if the party can back AAP on the ordinance row Though AICC general secretary KC Venugopal last week said the party will consult its state units, opposition from its Delhi and Punjab units has put the party in a spot. As Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a six-day US visit on May 30, the party wants to reach a decision at the earliest. The AAP is at odds with the Centre over an ordinance regarding the control of administrative services in the national capital. Kejriwal has been seeking the support of all Opposition parties against the ordinance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The meeting of Congress leaders comes close on the heels of a request from Kejriwal to the Congress top brass over the ordinance issue. In a tweet on Friday, Kejriwal said, “Sought time this morning to meet Congress chief Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss the assault on the federal structure and prevailing political situation,” Kejriwal tweeted. But a response from Congress leader Alka Lamba to Kejriwal’s tweet shows all is not well between the two parties. Lamba, who quit AAP in 2019 to rejoin Congress, said, “AAP should apologise to Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sheila Dikshit and Gandhi family... We hope the Congress chief will consider the sentiments of party workers.” Other senior leaders like Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit also expressed objections against having any alliance with AAP.