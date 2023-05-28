Mamata apologises for Midnapore blasts

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday sought to counter opposition charges that the Egra explosion in East Midnapore claiming 12 lives took place in a crude bomb manufacturing unit, apologising to the people of the area. She, however, said that the blast took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit.

The CM, who visited the blast site 11 days after the blast and announced compensation for the families of the victims, stated that the incident could have been averted if the intelligence wings worked properly.

“I will bow my head down to you and apologise for the incident at a firecracker manufacturing unit. Had the intelligence worked properly, this blast could have been averted. The state government will give Rs 2.5 lakh for each of the victim’s family and job of a homeguard for one of the deceased’s families,” said Mamata while addressing a rally at Khadikul village in Egra.

Though the CM said the explosion took place at a firework manufacturing unit, the opposition parties alleged that the unit was meant for manufacturing crude bombs for spreading violence in the panchayat elections scheduled to be held this year. In the past five months, 16 people, including three minors, were killed in 10 explosions across the state.

Asking the local administration to take stern action against illegal firework manufacturing units, Mamata announced that her government would set up a cluster of “legitimate firework manufacturing unit” in the area. “I know many people earn their bread and butter by working in firework manufacturing units. But the local gram panchayats are not authorised to give permission for such units. Our government will set up a cluster of legitimate units in the area to create job opportunities for the women and men living in the region,” she said.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the Egra explosion and the main accused died three days after the incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. The BJP, the principal opposition in the state, slammed the CM for playing down the incident. “She is saying the incident took place at a firework manufacturing unit, which is not correct. The magnitude of the explosion indicates powerful crude bombs were being manufactured in the factory. Now, she is trying to hoodwink the people of Egra by seeking an apology,” said BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar.

CPM’s central committee member Sujan Chakrabarty said the CM was trying to mislead people of the state. “Youth do not get job in the state by their qualification. They are offered a contractual job only if one of their family members died because of state administration’s fault,” he alleged.

From Egra, Mamata went to Salboni to join her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s public outreach and accused the BJP for instigating a section of people belonging to the backward class who attacked the vehicle of her minister Birbahan Hansda in Jhargram on Friday night who was following Abhishek’s convoy. Birbaha’s vehicle was vandalised by kurmis, a backward class who are a majority in Junglemahal demanding Scheduled Tribe status.

“I strongly believe that kurmis were not involved in the attack on Birbaha’s vehicle. It was the BJP who masterminded the attack on a tribal woman. Like Manipur, the BJP is trying to create hatred among the kurmis and tribals in the backward region of the state. BJP cannot win Bengal by fuelling hatred among communities,” said Mamata while addressing a rally in Salboni.

