Modi call for fiscal prudence

Urges all states and UTs to work in tandem with the Centre; 11 CMs skip Niti Aayog meeting

Published: 28th May 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prime minister Narendra Modi addresses Niti Aayog meeting. ( Photo | PTI )

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all states to work as a team with the Centre to achieve the goal of a developed nation by 2047, the year India will reach the milestone of 100 years of Independence. Chairing the NITI Aayog’s 8th Governing Council meeting, he said, “When states grow, India grows.”

As many as 11 chief ministers abstained from the meeting, with some announcing their boycott. While not mentioning the revdi (freebie) culture, Modi requested states to take prudent decisions on financial matters to become self-sufficient. He also dwelt on the NITI Aayog’s initiatives to strengthen cooperative and competitive federalism, saying showcase the power of working as Team India.

Modi spoke about the importance of skilling people to meet global requirements, supporting MSMEs, reducing compliances and decriminalising minor offences. Touching upon women empowerment, the PM said that both the Centre and the states must work together to make a wider positive impact for inclusive development.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in his address, said the Centre should respect the rights of states and seek a permanent arrangement to compensate for the revenue loss suffered by states due to the GST regime. He complained that MSMEs in his state were not getting adequate coal. He went on to suggest the implementation of the MGNREGA in cities with less than 20,000 population. 

Both Baghel and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Centre to refund the money deposited under the New Pension Scheme by their state governments as they have moved to the Old Pension Scheme. While Chhattisgarh deposited around Rs 19,000 crore under the NPS, Himachal’s corresponding figure is Rs 9,242 crore.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sought support from the Centre to accelerate development. He said eight state road corridors spanning 1,662.50 km have been identified to develop them as national highways.

