Mumbai Diary: Congress in turmoil over Nana Patole

Congress in turmoil over Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress has been witnessing turbulence recently. There has been no proper coordination among the top leaders of the party in the state. Its state unit president Nana Patole is reportedly unable to manage the kind of resources that the grand old party needs to function effectively, run the party’s organisation and expand its base. Since he has to rely on other leaders for this task, other leaders within Congress have been left disgruntled with him. They have been demanding that a ‘resourceful leader’ be appointed as state president so that the party is able to fight on the ground and gain a strong voter base to enable it to get to a favourable situation in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Rift between Patil, Pawar growing?

The internal tussle between Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar and NCP state president Jayant Patil has reportedly been troubling the party. Patil was questioned by the ED for more than nine hours and later, he received many phone calls that extended moral support from many political leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray. However, Ajit made no such call. Now, Patil and his supporters believe that he should be made the LoP rather than with Pawar, accusing him of being hand in glove with BJP leaders rather than raising peoples’ issues on the floor of the House.

Kejriwal’s Oppn outreach helps highlight issue

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently in Mumbai to seek the support from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to oppose the Central government. The Centre issued an ordinance that takes away the rights of the elected government for appointing senior officers in Delhi. Kejriwal used this opportunity to connect with Opposition leader by visiting them personally rather than relying on phone calls. The outreach also helped highlight the matter in the media and unite the Oppositions against the ordinance that Kejriwal said was ‘undemocratic’.

