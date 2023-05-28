Odisha withholds salaries of principals for flouting norms

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR : The Higher Education department of Odisha government has withheld the salaries of principals of 233 junior and degree colleges for the month of May over dereliction of duty.

In a letter to the principals concerned on Friday, the department cited non-compliance of its previous order despite three reminders since January this year. The colleges are under 233 category non-government aided colleges (both Plus II and Plus III) across the state. Assistant director of the department Ashok Kumar Nayak had sought the details of teaching and non-teaching staff approved under the Grant-in-Aid order of 1994, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

While the first letter was issued on January 21, the department followed it up with principals of the defaulting colleges on April 14 and May 9. However, there was no response from the principals.

The department in its Friday order, said, “You have failed to furnish the required information in response to the letters of the assistant director even after repeated reminders. It shows gross negligence in discharging government duty on your part along with failure to carry out instructions of authorities of the Higher Education department.”

The department directed the principals not to draw and release their salary/remuneration for the month of May as well as that of head clerk/clerk of the colleges till compliance of the orders is made and clearance given from the department.

