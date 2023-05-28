Home The Sunday Standard

Odisha withholds salaries of principals for flouting norms

While the first letter was issued on January 21, the department followed it up with principals of the defaulting colleges on April 14 and May 9.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image for representational purpose only.

BHUBANESWAR : The Higher Education department of Odisha government has withheld the salaries of principals of 233 junior and degree colleges for the month of May over dereliction of duty.

In a letter to the principals concerned on Friday, the department cited non-compliance of its previous order despite three reminders since January this year. The colleges are under 233 category non-government aided colleges (both Plus II and Plus III) across the state. Assistant director of the department Ashok Kumar Nayak had sought the details of teaching and non-teaching staff approved under the Grant-in-Aid order of 1994, 2004, 2009 and 2014. 

While the first letter was issued on January 21, the department followed it up with principals of the defaulting colleges on April 14 and May 9. However, there was no response from the principals.

The department in its Friday order, said, “You have failed to furnish the required information in response to the letters of the assistant director even after repeated reminders. It shows gross negligence in discharging government duty on your part along with failure to carry out instructions of authorities of the Higher Education department.”

The department directed the principals not to draw and release their salary/remuneration for the month of May as well as that of head clerk/clerk of the colleges till compliance of the orders is made and clearance given from the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salaries of principals
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp