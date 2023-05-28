People’s appreciation gives added strength to work harder: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A day before the inauguration of the newly-built Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people’s appreciation of the government works of the last nine years has given him “added strength” to work harder.

The Prime Minister’s remark followed netizens’ response to a video clip tagged by the PM on the new Parliament building and his government completing nine years. “Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people,” the PM tweeted. He further said, “We have covered much ground in the last nine years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal.”

The PM went on to say that the government’s accomplishments have been possible because the people of India have elected a stable government. “This unparalleled support is a source of great strength,” he said, adding that the BJP-led NDA government has made a good number of sustained efforts to transform lives.

Responding to a specific question, the PM wrote, “You have highlighted key infrastructure and ‘Ease of Living’ projects which have been very impactful at the grassroots level. I am truly humbled to have got the opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of 140 crore Indians”. In another tweet, the PM said that the people are expressing their joy on #MyParliamentMy Pride.

“Through very emotional voice-overs they are conveying a spirit of pride that our nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfill people’s aspirations with more vigour”, he said. In response to Union minister Hardeep Puri, the PM said may this ‘Temple of Democracy’ continues strengthening India’s development trajectory.

