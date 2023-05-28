Punjab forms SIT to investigate trafficking of women to Gulf

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the cases of trafficking of women from the state to Middle-East countries. Recently, 15 women had returned from Oman and narrated their ordeal. They had moved to the Gulf nation for a better-paying job but eventually found themselves trapped by a travel agent-cum-trafficker there.

As per an order issued by Director Bureau of Investigation LK Yadav, an SIT has been formed with Superintendent of Police- Ferozepur Randhir Kumar as its head. Meanwhile, IG-- Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure hassle-free lodging of the FIRs in various districts across the state.

The SIT will probe the complaints of women regarding their trafficking on a false promise of providing decent employment and salary. The order added that all such complaints would be registered immediately as FIRs.The orders mention that a case has already been lodged in connection with such cases at Ghall Khurd village of Ferozepur against an agent for offences under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act.

Meanwhile, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a Rajya Sabha MP, has assured all the stranded women stuck in Middle-East countries and their families that he will be providing free-of-cost skill training to these girls once they come back and facilitate sustainable and dignified employment for them in Punjab itself.

He requested all destitute girls, who have come back to India, and families of illegal immigrants stuck in Middle-East countries to come forward and register the cases with the police stations concerned so that guilty can be brought to book.

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the cases of trafficking of women from the state to Middle-East countries. Recently, 15 women had returned from Oman and narrated their ordeal. They had moved to the Gulf nation for a better-paying job but eventually found themselves trapped by a travel agent-cum-trafficker there. As per an order issued by Director Bureau of Investigation LK Yadav, an SIT has been formed with Superintendent of Police- Ferozepur Randhir Kumar as its head. Meanwhile, IG-- Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure hassle-free lodging of the FIRs in various districts across the state. The SIT will probe the complaints of women regarding their trafficking on a false promise of providing decent employment and salary. The order added that all such complaints would be registered immediately as FIRs.The orders mention that a case has already been lodged in connection with such cases at Ghall Khurd village of Ferozepur against an agent for offences under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a Rajya Sabha MP, has assured all the stranded women stuck in Middle-East countries and their families that he will be providing free-of-cost skill training to these girls once they come back and facilitate sustainable and dignified employment for them in Punjab itself. He requested all destitute girls, who have come back to India, and families of illegal immigrants stuck in Middle-East countries to come forward and register the cases with the police stations concerned so that guilty can be brought to book.