Residents around Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno park offer prayers for well-being of cheetah cubs

BHOPAL: The death of six cheetahs, including three cubs within two months at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), has prompted residents of the neighbouring Karahal town to hold special prayers for the well-being of the African big cats – who they look up to for their future prosperity and development.

The Manshapoorna Hanuman Temple in Karahal town (15 km from the KNP and 50 km from the Sheopur district HQ) is resonating with special prayers for the safety of cheetahs since Thursday evening. An akhand jyoti has been lit-up, round-the-clock keertans and bhajans as well as special Sunder Kand path have begun at the temple for the safety of the cheetahs.

“The doctors are doing their job at the KNP to save the life of the last of the four cheetah cubs that were born at the park in March last week. But along with dava (medicine), dua (prayers) too are necessary for the safety of the cheetahs,” Karahal resident Giriraj Paliwal, who is also the panchayat secretary of neighbouring Ranipura village told this newspaper on Friday.

“From the time the Namibian cheetahs were released into the KNP as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project on September 17, 2022, the people residing in this backward Karahal block of MP, have hoped that the cheetah tourism once started, will bring prosperity to the locals.

Lands that were once priced at `1 Lakh, have since then seen their value increase by ten times. In villages close to the KNP, almost 60% of the land is sold to those planning to develop resorts and hotels to cash on the Cheetah Tourism.

