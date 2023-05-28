Rogue jumbo Arikomban enters village in Theni, Sec 144 imposed

Express News Service By

THENI: The Theni district administration has suspended power supply in some areas and imposed Section 144 in Cumbum after rogue elephant Arikomban entered residential areas in the municipality on Saturday. The rampaging tusker injured a man identified as S Paulraj who attempted to take a close look at it and damaged a forest department vehicle and a private auto and uprooted a fence put up around a piece of land. The victim is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Theni.

According to forest department sources, a three-member veterinary doctors’ team led by Dr Kalaivanan has reached the spot for tranquilising the tusker and kumkis Suyambu and Muthu are on their way to Cumbum from Kozhikamuthi Topslip camp to tame the beast.

The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids and love for rice, was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) last month by Kerala authorities. The animal has travelled around 85km from Chinnakal area, where it was released, to reach Theni district, sources said.

Theni Collector RV Shajeevanam in a press release on Saturday said prohibitory orders will be in force till the wild elephant is captured. Arikomban, which roamed around Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Forest area, was found near Harvest Fresh Farm Stay Resorts on the outskirts of Cumbum around 5 am. It later entered the city, the release said. According to sources, as the pachyderm started roaming on the streets, authorities made announcements on public address system cautioning people to stay indoors. Panicked local residents were seen running for safety as the elephant went around the town. Videos of the elephant walking on Cumbum roads have gone viral on social media.

The press release said Arikomban is currently camping in a coconut farm near the Cumbum bypass road. Efforts are on to bring two kumki elephants and a team of veterinary doctors to capture the elephant. “Revenue, police and forest officials are working together to stop Arikomban’s movement. People have been advised not to block the elephant’s movement by taking videos and photos,” the collector said.

The notorious elephant was captured by the Kerala forest department last month after 10 people were trampled to death by it in the past 30 years in the state. Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran on Saturday said forest officials of Tamil Nadu are in constant touch with their counterparts in Kerala and the jumbo would soon be tranquilised and released into the deep forest. He also rejected criticisms that the mission to translocate Arikomban from Chinnakal to PTR was a failed one and said it was not the decision of the Kerala forest department.

Criticising pro-animal outfits who had approached the court against the department’s decision to shift the jumbo to a rehabilitation centre, the minister said the present issues were the outcome of their “extreme love” for the elephant. “The department’s actual plan was to tranquilise the elephant and shift it to a training and rehabilitation centre. But as the outfits approached the judiciary and as per the HC’s decision, we shifted it to the PTR,” he said.

THENI: The Theni district administration has suspended power supply in some areas and imposed Section 144 in Cumbum after rogue elephant Arikomban entered residential areas in the municipality on Saturday. The rampaging tusker injured a man identified as S Paulraj who attempted to take a close look at it and damaged a forest department vehicle and a private auto and uprooted a fence put up around a piece of land. The victim is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Theni. According to forest department sources, a three-member veterinary doctors’ team led by Dr Kalaivanan has reached the spot for tranquilising the tusker and kumkis Suyambu and Muthu are on their way to Cumbum from Kozhikamuthi Topslip camp to tame the beast. The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids and love for rice, was relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) last month by Kerala authorities. The animal has travelled around 85km from Chinnakal area, where it was released, to reach Theni district, sources said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Theni Collector RV Shajeevanam in a press release on Saturday said prohibitory orders will be in force till the wild elephant is captured. Arikomban, which roamed around Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve Forest area, was found near Harvest Fresh Farm Stay Resorts on the outskirts of Cumbum around 5 am. It later entered the city, the release said. According to sources, as the pachyderm started roaming on the streets, authorities made announcements on public address system cautioning people to stay indoors. Panicked local residents were seen running for safety as the elephant went around the town. Videos of the elephant walking on Cumbum roads have gone viral on social media. The press release said Arikomban is currently camping in a coconut farm near the Cumbum bypass road. Efforts are on to bring two kumki elephants and a team of veterinary doctors to capture the elephant. “Revenue, police and forest officials are working together to stop Arikomban’s movement. People have been advised not to block the elephant’s movement by taking videos and photos,” the collector said. The notorious elephant was captured by the Kerala forest department last month after 10 people were trampled to death by it in the past 30 years in the state. Meanwhile, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran on Saturday said forest officials of Tamil Nadu are in constant touch with their counterparts in Kerala and the jumbo would soon be tranquilised and released into the deep forest. He also rejected criticisms that the mission to translocate Arikomban from Chinnakal to PTR was a failed one and said it was not the decision of the Kerala forest department. Criticising pro-animal outfits who had approached the court against the department’s decision to shift the jumbo to a rehabilitation centre, the minister said the present issues were the outcome of their “extreme love” for the elephant. “The department’s actual plan was to tranquilise the elephant and shift it to a training and rehabilitation centre. But as the outfits approached the judiciary and as per the HC’s decision, we shifted it to the PTR,” he said.