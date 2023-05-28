Home The Sunday Standard

Schools told to adhere to guidelines: CM Yogi Adityanath

The state government reissued detailed guidelines, prepared in the year 2015, regarding the safety of students.

Published: 28th May 2023

LUCKNOW: In order to ensure safety of children in educational institutions, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Saturday, issued instructions to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) to adhere to the guidelines set to prevent physical, mental and sexual abuse of children in school premises.

The state government reissued detailed guidelines, prepared in the year 2015, regarding the safety of students. State project director Vijay Kiran Anand sent a letter to all district BSAs to ensure action in this regard. As per the letter, “The guidelines should be followed in all primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools. Ensure strict compliance”.  

The purpose of the guidelines issued on February 23, 2015 was to ensure safety of children on school premises. The intent was also to protect the children from physical and mental harassment.

