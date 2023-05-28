Siddu may keep finance; plum portfolios for DKS

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep Finance, Intelligence and other critical unallotted portfolios, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is likely to be allotted two plum portfolios of water resources and Bengaluru Development.

Although a final allotment of the portfolio among the 34 ministers (including 24 sworn in on Saturday) has not been released, sources said Dr G Parameshwara will be allotted the Home portfolio.

M B Patil could get Industries; K J George, Energy; Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue; Priyank Kharge, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj; Dr H C Mahadevappa, Social Welfare; K H Muniyappa, Food & Civil Supplies; Ramalinga Reddy, Transport; Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Higher Education; Madhu Bangarappa, Primary & Secondary Education; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health & Family Welfare and K N Rajanna, Cooperation. The lone woman minister in the cabinet, Laxmi Hebbalkar, may get the Women and Child Welfare Ministry.

All these are subject to change as some senior ministers are unhappy with the portfolios allotted to them. Several of them expressed their displeasure at a Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, soon after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Late on Saturday night, this newspaper learnt that the final list of portfolios was yet to reach the Governor’s office for formal approval. Meanwhile, several lists started doing the rounds on social media, which Congress said were fake.

Despite disgruntlement among some senior ministers over the portfolios allotted to them, some new ministerial faces told this newspaper they had no problems in taking up any portfolio.

All 34 ministers have cabinet rank and certain privileges. Siddaramaiah said the full-fledged ministry has been formed to deliver good governance.

