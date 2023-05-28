Top Maoist arrest leads to seizure of huge cache of arms in Jharkhand

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Based on the disclosure made in custody by the recently arrested chief of the People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Dinesh Gope, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday seized a huge cache of ammunition from a dense forest in Kamdara area of district Gumla of Jharkhand in the PLFI terror funding case.

The seizure included 1,245 rounds of 7.62 MM and 271 rounds of 5.56 MM ammunition. The seized ammunition was received at Siksohara, Nalanda (Bihar) about two years ago. It had been carefully stashed away for eventual delivery to PLFI operatives and cadres for carrying acts of terror and violence.

Dinesh Gope, the leader of PLFU, a naxal outfit, was arrested by the NIA in Delhi on May 21 after he was nabbed in Nepal, where he was running a dhaba, made the disclosure during his interrogation following which a team from the agency reached and located the place in the forest where the ammunition was concealed. More recoveries and raids are expected in a few days, sources said.

Gope alias Kuldeep Yadav who was arrested in a joint operation by the NIA and the Jharkhand police is involved in 102 criminal cases and a reward of Rs 30 lakh on his head – with Rs 25 lakh declared by Jharkhand Police and the remaining Rs 5 lakh by the NIA. A resident of Khunti in Jharkhand Gope was earlier charge-sheeted by the NIA in the case relating to the recovery of demonetized currency of Rs. 25.38 lakhs from the operatives of PLFI.

According to NIA sources, more than 102 criminal cases are registered against Gope in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Most of these cases relate to murders, abductions, threats, extortion, and raising funds for the PLFI, a militant Maoist outfit formed in 2007 in Jharkhand and also a splinter group of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist). He has been on the lookout list of the police for almost two decades since his involvement in the first crime came to be known.

On February 3, 2022, an encounter had taken place between a Dinesh-led PLFI squad and security personnel in the forest area under Gudri Police station of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Several rounds were fired in the encounter before the rebels sneaked into the forest and Dinesh Gope managed to escape.

