Vivekananda murder: Avinash gets protection from arrest till Wednesday

Avinash informed the court that his father, YS Bhaskar Reddy, is already incarcerated in connection with the same case, leaving him as the sole caregiver for his ailing mother.

HYDERABAD: Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court provided temporary respite to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The court on Saturday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to abstain from taking any coercive measures against the MP until Wednesday. 

The court signalled that specific instructions regarding Avinash’s anticipatory bail petition would be issued on Wednesday. With the arguments on the anticipatory bail plea concluding, the court deemed it necessary to conduct a more thorough examination before arriving at a suitable decision. 

Justice Laxman, after considering the arguments put forth by Avinash’s counsel, took into account the delicate health condition of the MP’s mother, who is currently undergoing heart surgery at the AIG Hospital, Gachibowli.

Justice Laxman told the CBI that if Avinash’s claim was proven false, the court would take appropriate action. Arguing against Avinash’s anticipatory bail application, counsels Anil Kompally and Ch Anil Tanwar representing the CBI contended that the agency possessed evidence substantiating the MP’s involvement in a political conspiracy to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy. 

According to counsels, an undisclosed witness had informed the investigating agency that Vivekananda Reddy had planned to defect from the YSRCP and join the TDP if Avinash were declared the MP candidate from Kadapa. The witness also alleged that Vivekananda Reddy advocated for either YS Vijayamma or YS Sharmila to contest for the Kadapa seat.

When questioned about the authenticity of this submission, CBI counsels read aloud the recorded statement of the witness in open court, indicating that Vivekananda Reddy had persuaded one of the women to contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and expressed no objection to granting Avinash the Jammalamadugu Assembly ticket. Counsels further stated that Vivekananda Reddy had vigorously worked to prevent Avinash from becoming the YSRCP candidate and instead strove for the nomination of Vijayamma or Sharmila.

