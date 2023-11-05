Chhattisgarh: 'Even Mahadev isn’t spared', says PM Modi in veiled attack on Congress

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe alleged a payment of Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev App promoters; Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public rally on Saturday in the Durg district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. He accused the Congress of engaging in another scam named after ‘Mahadev.’

Modi criticised the Congress government in Chhattisgarh for exploiting every opportunity to exploit the state’s people, even in the name of Mahadev. He highlighted the money traced in Raipur, linked to the Congress election campaign, leading to the Chhattisgarh CM. Modi raised questions about Baghel’s connections to those allegedly involved in the Dubai scam and assured action against those responsible for looting the state, citing various alleged scams during the Congress regime.

Modi alleged a “30 percent commission” demand within the state’s administrative systems for approving tasks or projects and criticised the Congress with the phrase, “Tees taka kakka, Aapka kaam pakka”. He announced the extension of the ‘free ration scheme’ for the 80 crore poverty-stricken population for five years, emphasising the poor as the only caste in the country.

He promised that under the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, thousands of poor families would receive permanent houses, toilets, free gas connections, and tap water supply to every household, emphasizing his commitment to the welfare of the poor.The prime minister stressed that for him, the most important caste is poverty and highlighted that BJP’s policies had lifted over 13.50 crore people above the poverty line in the past five years. He criticised the Congress for engaging in caste-based politics.Modi claimed that the BJP had provided extensive representation to Dalits and the OBC community in parliament and state assemblies, with a higher number of OBC ministers in the union cabinet.

