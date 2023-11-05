Congress eyeing youth to gain strength on ground

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: The Congress embarked on a strategic approach focusing on strengthening the party at grassroots level through a series of training camps facilitated by the party while preparing for upcoming assembly elections.

The training camps have been divided into various modules, legal, social, training and research. Among the four modules, training is assumed to be vital in the context of the electoral battle ahead. During the training sessions, the cadres are made aware of the nitty-gritty of election rules and regulations. The cadres are also directed to spend some quality time, at least 15 minutes, with each household, during the campaign. At the core of this initiative is recognising the crucial role of young voters and families who have not availed of any of the government welfare schemes.

To reach out to the youngsters, party cadres have been asked to improve their social media presence by frequently updating WhatsApp status, creating broadcast lists to make messages look like personalised messages, and disseminating them via WhatsApp.

Kummari Srikanth, a key Congress functionary said, “To win the trust of voters, we should be one of their family members. I am asking the booth agents to become part and parcel of every family in their locality not just for this election, but also for future cordial relations,” Srikanth said.

