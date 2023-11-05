DGCA proposes fresh rules on working hours of flight crew, 2-day rest a week

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed various changes to norms governing duty timings of flight crew, including more rest time for pilots, amid concerns over fatigue. In recent times, the issue of fatigue among pilots has come to the fore, especially after the death of an IndiGo pilot, who had collapsed at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport.

The DGCA has proposed a weekly rest of continuous 48 hours, and reduced flight duty period of 10 hours for pilots operating flights at night.

Besides, the heads of operations of scheduled airlines have to submit a quarterly report to the DGCA on the fatigue reports received and action taken during the preceding quarter, as per the draft norms.

“An operator shall ensure that the minimum weekly rest of continuous 48 hours including two local nights is provided such that there shall never be more than 168 hours between the end of one weekly rest period and the start of the next,” statement by DGCA said. At present the rest period is 36 hours.

These changes have been proposed to the Civil Aviation Requirement pertaining to ‘Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations and Prescribed Rest Periods — Flight crew Engaged in Scheduled Air Transport Operations’ and comments have been sought on the draft till December 4.

