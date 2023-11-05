Electoral bond window opens again on Nov 6

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in the electoral bonds case, the government approved the issuance of its 29th tranche on Saturday. The latest electoral bonds window will open on November 6 and close on November 20.

The fresh tranche comes at a time when electioneering is at its peak in five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The opposition is against electoral bonds as it is an opaque system of political funding.

“The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day,” the finance ministry added in a statement.

The electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue. Only parties that secured at least 1% of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly elections are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds. The first batch of electoral bonds was sold in 2018. The SBI the only bank authorised to issue electoral bonds.

