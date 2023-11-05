Era of illustrious Winged Stallion IL-38 ends  

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The illustrious Winged Stallion recently bid adieu to the Indian navy’s old warhorse IL-38. In a nostalgic ceremony, a large number of veterans gathered to bid adieu to Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft, which did 46 years of service to the nation.

The decommissioning ceremony was recently held at INS Hansa, Dabolim and was also joined by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

INAS 315 was commissioned on Oct 1, 1977, with the induction of IL-38 aircraft heralding a modern era of airborne long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare in the Navy. With its unique capabilities, striking prowess and extended reach covering the vast Indian Ocean region, the IL-38 SD has over the years proven itself to be a formidable force-multiplier. The mighty ‘Winged Stallion’ that adorns the Squadron crest has been living up to the squadron motto of ‘Victory is my Profession.’ It keeps sharp vigil over and beneath the seas, in its relentless pursuit to secure the nation’s maritime boundaries.

The aircraft, the whole 40-meters of it, allowed a mere 5 mtrs of space to the 8-member crew. It had the capability of detecting aircraft up to 90 km away and ships up to 320 km away from their location. In addition, the platform can track 32 objects simultaneously, whether in the air or underwater.

The Squadron spearheaded sustained Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) operations across our country’s primary areas of interest.

It is no surprise that INAS 315 boasts of a number of operational achievements, including its stellar role in Op Brasstacks (Pakistan), Op Cactus (Maldives), Op Vijay (Kargil); its ingenious tactics in numerous other exercises.

In terms of delivering ordnance on target, it successfully carried out anti-ship missile firing, as well as torpedo firing, in 2017 — both without the support of Original Equipment Manufacturers.

