Foundation for developed India laid, ‘Viksit Bharat’ to be reality by 2047: PM

NEW DELHI: The foundations for reshaping India from a developing country to a developed one have been laid and it will become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ on these foundations by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said speaking at a media summit in Delhi on Saturday.

He said that India, after 2014, has dismantled many barriers — some barriers were perceived, some exaggerated and some were real.

“After crossing many barriers, India has now reached on the moon where no one has reached. The country has today become number one in digital transactions top three in start-ups,” he said, outlining the country’s successes.

He said that Bharat will take a halt on all these. “We have been facing the biggest barrier of ‘mindset’. We had to hear many odds things, and among them, ‘nothing will change in this world’. But all things have changed and will change further as well,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, he said that when he spoke about Swachhata (cleanliness campaign), some people used to say that it was against the dignity of the Prime Minister. “But I picked up all these issues and from there onwards, swachhata has become a people’s movement,” he said, also detailing how the country has made progress in many fields, including in opening Jan Dhan accounts.

The Prime Minister said that breaking mental barriers was a matter of consideration for his government. “It was mental barrier that stopped the poor from going to bank. But we dismantled that mental barrier and now poor people proudly go to the bank and use Rupay cards,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, the Prime Minister said poverty cannot be eradicated by mere coining of slogans and making policies. “Those living in AC rooms cannot understand the psychology of poor people. I have lived a life of poverty and I understand what it means,” he said.

