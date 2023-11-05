Patna Diary: Buy onions at cheaper rate in RJD office
If you are shedding more tears while peeling an onion, you should visit the RJD office. Once you reach there, you will be able to purchase chickpea lentils (chana dal) at a cheaper price. A cooperative body, ‘BISCOMAUN’, has come to the rescue of people as they are reeling under price rise of various commodities. BISCOMAUM’s chairman is Sunil Kumar Singh, an RJD MLC. He is close to Lalu’s family. There is no politics over selling onions at cheaper rate, said an RJD leader. Grand alliance leaders in Bihar, however, blamed the centre for the price rise of essential commodities in the state.
Bihar may soon become a hub of IT and electronics sector. Additional chief secretary of state industries department Sandeep Poundrik said that several companies have shown their interest to make investments
in IT sector in the state. The government has formulated policies to increase investments in this sector. Moreover, the state has the largest pool of skilled and unskilled labour. Recently, a US based company opened its office in Patna and more will come in days to come. B-hub has been created for development of start-ups.
The Bihar government has decided to provide accommodation to people belonging to third gender community. As per a proposal submitted to the government by state welfare department, 50-room hostels-cum-residences will be constructed at all the divisional headquarters for transgenders in the first phase. Director of social welfare department Prashant Kumar said, “It will be a joint venture of state social welfare department and building construction department.” There are about 40,000 transgenders in
Bihar. Many of them had earlier complained about lack of accommodation for them.
