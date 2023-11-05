Principal held by Haryana police for sexual abuse of school girls

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: After more than 50 girl students complained against their school principal for sexual harrassing them, a special investigation team of the Haryana Police on Saturday arrested the 55-year-old man under the Pocso (Prevention of children from sexual offences) Act. Kartar Singh had been on the run for the last five days. He will be taken to court on Sunday.

The police are also investigating a woman teacher’s role for possibly being an accomplice to the crime. The atrocity came to light after the girls wrote letters to the President, Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women, Haryana Governor and education minister describing their ordeal.

The principal sexually harassed them and threatened to fail them in practical exams, the girls complained. He reportedly covered the door of his office with a black film.

The state government suspended Kartar Singh on October 27, sources said. The Haryana State Commission for Women pulled up the police for not acting on the girls’ complaint, which was forwarded to them way back on September 14.

The commission criticised the police for their lackadaisical approach. Singh was the principal of government girls’ secondary school in Jind district of Harayana till his suspension. A case was subsequently registered against Kartar Singh by the Uchana Police on October 31 under the POCSO Act for sexual harassment and wrongful restraint.

The Haryana Women’s Commission summoned the police, education department officials and the girl students for further inquiry. The Haryana Police then formed special teams to arrest the accused.

SURVIVORS WRITE TO PMO, PRESIDENT, CJI

The survivors wrote to the President, Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women, Haryana Governor and education minister describing their plight. The Haryana State Commission for Women rapped the police for their lackadaisical approach to the horrific case

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: After more than 50 girl students complained against their school principal for sexual harrassing them, a special investigation team of the Haryana Police on Saturday arrested the 55-year-old man under the Pocso (Prevention of children from sexual offences) Act. Kartar Singh had been on the run for the last five days. He will be taken to court on Sunday. The police are also investigating a woman teacher’s role for possibly being an accomplice to the crime. The atrocity came to light after the girls wrote letters to the President, Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women, Haryana Governor and education minister describing their ordeal. The principal sexually harassed them and threatened to fail them in practical exams, the girls complained. He reportedly covered the door of his office with a black film.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government suspended Kartar Singh on October 27, sources said. The Haryana State Commission for Women pulled up the police for not acting on the girls’ complaint, which was forwarded to them way back on September 14. The commission criticised the police for their lackadaisical approach. Singh was the principal of government girls’ secondary school in Jind district of Harayana till his suspension. A case was subsequently registered against Kartar Singh by the Uchana Police on October 31 under the POCSO Act for sexual harassment and wrongful restraint. The Haryana Women’s Commission summoned the police, education department officials and the girl students for further inquiry. The Haryana Police then formed special teams to arrest the accused. SURVIVORS WRITE TO PMO, PRESIDENT, CJI The survivors wrote to the President, Prime Minister’s Office, Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women, Haryana Governor and education minister describing their plight. The Haryana State Commission for Women rapped the police for their lackadaisical approach to the horrific case Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp