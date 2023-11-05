Home The Sunday Standard

Reject inefficient Mizo National Front: Tharoor tells Mizos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a press conference in Aizawl on Saturday said that Mizoram is facing a number of governance challenges.

Published: 05th November 2023

Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

GUWAHATI: The Congress has urged the voters in Mizoram to reject the ‘inefficient’ Mizo National Front (MNF) and targeted the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) saying that “nobody knows who these people are and who is behind them”.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at a press conference in Aizawl on Saturday said that Mizoram is facing a number of governance challenges.“You have five wasted years with a government that has been extremely inefficient. There are serious allegations of corruption that I don’t want to repeat,” he said.

“The real question that people are asking is what has been accomplished in Mizoram after five years of trying a non-Congress government. The current youth unemployment is around 23% which is very high and unacceptable,” he said. On ZPM, he said nobody really knows who is financing the party. He warned Mizos that a vote for ZPM would be a vote for BJP through the backdoor.

