‘Rs 1 lakh crore wasted’, BJP asks for KCR’s resignation

Published: 05th November 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | Express)

BHUPALPALLY : Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the damage to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy called for his resignation from the office and asked him to tender a public apology to the people of Telangana.

Reddy, accompanied by Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and MP K Laxman, inspected the piers at the Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage of KLIS on Saturday. 

Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR had wasted `1 lakh crore of public funds on KLIS. He claimed that top government officials had displayed a dismissive attitude and ignored the recommendations of experts and engineers, which led to the sinking of the piers. The National Dam Safety Authority report has indicated that the project is almost non-functional, he said, adding that engineers are recommending a complete reconstruction of the project, as the NDSA report attributes the failure to faulty planning, design, and quality. 

He further alleged that KCR disregarded expert opinion and suggestions, and instead, created an elaborate propaganda campaign for KLIS. 

He accused KCR of spending lavishly on promotion of the project internationally as a groundbreaking achievement, while in reality, thousands of crores of public money was wasted. 

He asserted that the Annaram and Sindulla barrages were causing damage to the piers and the government is pressuring engineers to make false claims.

