Six held for abducting, urinating on Dalit youth

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA : Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Friday morning when the victim, Kandru Shyam Kumar, along with his brother lodged a complaint with Kanchikacherla police alleging that he was abducted by Singareddy Harish Reddy, who hailed from Prakasam district, and his five other friends.

Speaking to reporters at Vijayawada city police office, NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said, “In the complaint, Shyam Kumar alleged that he was beaten and tortured by the accused for four hours after he was abducted in Guntur. Police arrested all the accused swiftly.”

Shyam Kumar, a resident of Kanchikacherla Ambedkar Colony in Kanchikacherla town, alleged that the prime accused, Harish Reddy, had a past rivalry with him over a petty issue. He further alleged that the key accused hatched a plan keeping the previous differences in mind and used his another friend to ask him to come near Shiva Sai Kshetra as there was a minor altercation between two groups.

When Shyam Kumar along with his friend went there on a bike, Harish Reddy and five other youths forced him into a car which they had rented. Harish Reddy allegedly urinated on him when he requested drinking water and took his gold chain and cash worth Rs 7,000.

Kandru Shyam Kumar

The victim alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him if he complained to the police. The accused left the victim in the car near a tollgate in Guntur and fled the spot immediately. Shyam Kumar called his brother and informed him about the attack. However, the top cop refuted Shyam Kumar’s allegations that Reddy urinated on him.

A case was registered against six persons, including Singareddy Harish Reddy (23), Gurugu Anil Kumar (22), Bhavanam Srikanth Reddy (26), Singareddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy (21), Manikonda Nagarjuna Reddy (22) and Deenakonda V Narayana (24), under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. All the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Shyam Kumar, who was being taken in a car, was dragged on the road for four hours and beaten severely. When he pleaded that he was thirsty, they stopped the car at a place and sat in the middle of the road and poured urine. They taunted the victim by caste name and said these are your lives. Later, the gold chain and cash of `7,000 were taken away from the victim. After that, they took him to a distance in the car and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about this matter.

They left him in the car near Guntur tollgate and fled. The victim drove the car and came to Vijayawada bus stand and called his brother about the attack. Later, the brother who came there took the victim in the car and went to Kanchikacharla police station at 2 o’clock in the night and lodged a complaint. From there the victim was shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital for treatment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA : Though the incident took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Friday morning when the victim, Kandru Shyam Kumar, along with his brother lodged a complaint with Kanchikacherla police alleging that he was abducted by Singareddy Harish Reddy, who hailed from Prakasam district, and his five other friends. Speaking to reporters at Vijayawada city police office, NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said, “In the complaint, Shyam Kumar alleged that he was beaten and tortured by the accused for four hours after he was abducted in Guntur. Police arrested all the accused swiftly.” Shyam Kumar, a resident of Kanchikacherla Ambedkar Colony in Kanchikacherla town, alleged that the prime accused, Harish Reddy, had a past rivalry with him over a petty issue. He further alleged that the key accused hatched a plan keeping the previous differences in mind and used his another friend to ask him to come near Shiva Sai Kshetra as there was a minor altercation between two groups.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When Shyam Kumar along with his friend went there on a bike, Harish Reddy and five other youths forced him into a car which they had rented. Harish Reddy allegedly urinated on him when he requested drinking water and took his gold chain and cash worth Rs 7,000. Kandru Shyam Kumar The victim alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs at him and threatened to kill him if he complained to the police. The accused left the victim in the car near a tollgate in Guntur and fled the spot immediately. Shyam Kumar called his brother and informed him about the attack. However, the top cop refuted Shyam Kumar’s allegations that Reddy urinated on him. A case was registered against six persons, including Singareddy Harish Reddy (23), Gurugu Anil Kumar (22), Bhavanam Srikanth Reddy (26), Singareddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy (21), Manikonda Nagarjuna Reddy (22) and Deenakonda V Narayana (24), under sections 323, 326, 363 and 386 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1)(a)(r)(s), 3(2)(v)(a) of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. All the accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Shyam Kumar, who was being taken in a car, was dragged on the road for four hours and beaten severely. When he pleaded that he was thirsty, they stopped the car at a place and sat in the middle of the road and poured urine. They taunted the victim by caste name and said these are your lives. Later, the gold chain and cash of `7,000 were taken away from the victim. After that, they took him to a distance in the car and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about this matter. They left him in the car near Guntur tollgate and fled. The victim drove the car and came to Vijayawada bus stand and called his brother about the attack. Later, the brother who came there took the victim in the car and went to Kanchikacharla police station at 2 o’clock in the night and lodged a complaint. From there the victim was shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital for treatment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp