Home The Sunday Standard

Bangladesh tourists burnt to death at Dal blaze

Three tourists from Bangladesh were charred to death in a major blaze in a houseboat on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Eight have been rescued by authorities.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, early Saturday morning. (Express)

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, early Saturday morning. (Express)

SRINAGAR:  Three tourists from Bangladesh were charred to death in a major blaze in a houseboat on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Eight have been rescued by authorities. A massive fire engulfed a houseboat near Ghat No. 9 of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday morning and quickly spread to other houseboats gutting five of them, according to Fire and Emergency service officials. Seven adjoining residential huts were also gutted in the fire.

Houseboats on fire after a blaze broke
out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake,
in Srinagar, on Saturday morning | PTI

The bodies have been recovered from the debris of the houseboats. The deceased were identified as Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta and Mohammad Moinud. Police said five house boats were damaged and properties worth crores was damaged in the fire incident. The cause of the fire was not known immediately. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire might have broken out in one of the houseboats due to malfunctioning of a heating appliance, sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blaze Dal Lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp