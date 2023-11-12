Chhattisgarh: ‘Resentment is brewing against corrupt Congress,’ says former CM Raman Singh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Former chief minister Raman Singh says BJP is confident of returning to power in Chhattisgarh. The Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician tells Ejaz Kaiser that Congress will be defeated for “betraying” the people. Excerpts:

Congress has cited ED raids against alleged scams as an attempt to defame CM Bhupesh Baghel and his government. Will that affect the poll results?

Corruption and scams have remained the Congress government’s hallmark in the last five years. Every department and all schemes are operating under the patronage of the chief minister. Posting of collectors/SPs are like an auction of IPL players. The investigating agencies of the state haven’t acted and scams continue unabated. PM Narendra Modi-led Centre has adopted zero-tolerance against corruption following which the independent agencies carried out probes.

How challenging are the elections this time post-BJP drubbing in 2018?

The results of the 2018 elections will go down as “exceptional” since no one expected such an outcome when the state actually was moving ahead on the growth trajectory under the BJP rule. The poll results then reflected the people’s choice largely owing to anti-incumbency. The Congress used the situation through a conspiracy floating a ‘make-believe’ manifesto aimed at all segments but later deceived them. The Congress took oath on holy ‘Ganga Jal’ knowing such pledges can’t be fulfilled in five years. There is a strong resentment growing against the Congress.

What’s the BJP’s mantra to win the polls?

BJP doesn’t believe in any mantra. For us, the party’s dedicated efforts to serve people yield success. Corruption is a big issue. There are so many cases registered against Bhupesh Baghel and his government. He turned Chhattisgarh into ‘ED and CD’ state. Our welfare schemes for tribals stopped, religious conversions in collusion with missionaries was encouraged, farmers were misled on loan waiver, recruitment stopped, nepotism grew in PSC exams, youths felt deprived and 16 lakh poor didn’t get pucca houses.

There are allegations and counter-allegations over Mahadev betting app scam….

By supporting punters and bettors on Mahadev app, Bhupesh Baghel played with the future of Chhattisgarh. The Congress used Chhattisgarh state as its ATM (self-service money/banking outlet).

This is your first election from Rajnandgaon when you are not the CM. Will that make any difference?.

Rajnandgaon has been like a family for me for nearly two decades. The overwhelming affection of the people of Rajnandgaon has made a profound impact. Remaining active and committed to your constituency for five years is more important than focusing only during the polls. People know it..

How do you compare Congress manifesto with that of BJP?..

A four-page manifesto of Congress solely intends to secure votes again by explaining the false promises. The BJP has come out with a sankalp (pledge). Our manifesto is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for the people and the state. BJP’s vision and commitment towards farmers is aimed at their growth and progress. Congress has become a copycat of our declaration on MSP for paddy.

What’s wrong if Congress is assertive on caste census?

Congress is ideologically hollow. By demanding caste census, it has nullified the principles of their ancestors. Why is Congress so desperate now? The last caste census was held in 1931 in the midst of the Congress movement against the British. Mahatma Gandhi then cited the caste census as a British conspiracy to divide the society. Why was there no demand on caste census from 1951 until the 2011 census carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre?

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress fields new face as BJP sits pretty in Raman Singh’s home turf

Your assessment after the first phase polls in 20 seats?

The first phase with a record turnout indicates the people would stand with the BJP. There is a change in mood among the people owing to the anti-incumbency wave. Despite threats by the undemocratic organisation (Maoist) and lured by Congress, many including women, enthusiastically cast their votes. The second phase will finally take our party to victory.

It is said that Bhupesh Baghel focused on the rural sector to reinforce his appeal.

Baghel spreads lies through publicity and advertisements. If there is any element of truth in his declarations on having strengthened the rural economy, then how come the rural areas remained backward? government’s flagship programme ‘Gauthan’.

BJP didn’t project any CM face and has relied on ‘Modi magic’….

BJP never contested elections putting forth the face of CM as we rely on the organisational leadership. Yes, we are going ahead among the people with the face of Modiji whose leadership remains most acceptable globally..

How do you compare the Congress government with the previous BJP rule?.

The difference is evident. The status of Chhattisgarh as a progressive state built by the BJP has changed and got a new recognition as a land of criminals, ED-CD, gambling and drug abuse.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Former chief minister Raman Singh says BJP is confident of returning to power in Chhattisgarh. The Ayurvedic doctor-turned-politician tells Ejaz Kaiser that Congress will be defeated for “betraying” the people. Excerpts: Congress has cited ED raids against alleged scams as an attempt to defame CM Bhupesh Baghel and his government. Will that affect the poll results? Corruption and scams have remained the Congress government’s hallmark in the last five years. Every department and all schemes are operating under the patronage of the chief minister. Posting of collectors/SPs are like an auction of IPL players. The investigating agencies of the state haven’t acted and scams continue unabated. PM Narendra Modi-led Centre has adopted zero-tolerance against corruption following which the independent agencies carried out probes. How challenging are the elections this time post-BJP drubbing in 2018? The results of the 2018 elections will go down as “exceptional” since no one expected such an outcome when the state actually was moving ahead on the growth trajectory under the BJP rule. The poll results then reflected the people’s choice largely owing to anti-incumbency. The Congress used the situation through a conspiracy floating a ‘make-believe’ manifesto aimed at all segments but later deceived them. The Congress took oath on holy ‘Ganga Jal’ knowing such pledges can’t be fulfilled in five years. There is a strong resentment growing against the Congress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What’s the BJP’s mantra to win the polls? BJP doesn’t believe in any mantra. For us, the party’s dedicated efforts to serve people yield success. Corruption is a big issue. There are so many cases registered against Bhupesh Baghel and his government. He turned Chhattisgarh into ‘ED and CD’ state. Our welfare schemes for tribals stopped, religious conversions in collusion with missionaries was encouraged, farmers were misled on loan waiver, recruitment stopped, nepotism grew in PSC exams, youths felt deprived and 16 lakh poor didn’t get pucca houses. There are allegations and counter-allegations over Mahadev betting app scam…. By supporting punters and bettors on Mahadev app, Bhupesh Baghel played with the future of Chhattisgarh. The Congress used Chhattisgarh state as its ATM (self-service money/banking outlet). This is your first election from Rajnandgaon when you are not the CM. Will that make any difference?. Rajnandgaon has been like a family for me for nearly two decades. The overwhelming affection of the people of Rajnandgaon has made a profound impact. Remaining active and committed to your constituency for five years is more important than focusing only during the polls. People know it.. How do you compare Congress manifesto with that of BJP?.. A four-page manifesto of Congress solely intends to secure votes again by explaining the false promises. The BJP has come out with a sankalp (pledge). Our manifesto is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for the people and the state. BJP’s vision and commitment towards farmers is aimed at their growth and progress. Congress has become a copycat of our declaration on MSP for paddy. What’s wrong if Congress is assertive on caste census? Congress is ideologically hollow. By demanding caste census, it has nullified the principles of their ancestors. Why is Congress so desperate now? The last caste census was held in 1931 in the midst of the Congress movement against the British. Mahatma Gandhi then cited the caste census as a British conspiracy to divide the society. Why was there no demand on caste census from 1951 until the 2011 census carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre? ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress fields new face as BJP sits pretty in Raman Singh’s home turf Your assessment after the first phase polls in 20 seats? The first phase with a record turnout indicates the people would stand with the BJP. There is a change in mood among the people owing to the anti-incumbency wave. Despite threats by the undemocratic organisation (Maoist) and lured by Congress, many including women, enthusiastically cast their votes. The second phase will finally take our party to victory. It is said that Bhupesh Baghel focused on the rural sector to reinforce his appeal. Baghel spreads lies through publicity and advertisements. If there is any element of truth in his declarations on having strengthened the rural economy, then how come the rural areas remained backward? government’s flagship programme ‘Gauthan’. BJP didn’t project any CM face and has relied on ‘Modi magic’…. BJP never contested elections putting forth the face of CM as we rely on the organisational leadership. Yes, we are going ahead among the people with the face of Modiji whose leadership remains most acceptable globally.. How do you compare the Congress government with the previous BJP rule?. The difference is evident. The status of Chhattisgarh as a progressive state built by the BJP has changed and got a new recognition as a land of criminals, ED-CD, gambling and drug abuse. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp