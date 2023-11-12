Delhi: Govt orders probe into land acquisition deal linked to chief secy son

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Vigilance Minister Atishi on Saturday initiated an inquiry into a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar after the government received a complaint of alleged corruption in the acquisition of land at Bamnoli village for the construction of Dwarka Expressway.

The complaint alleged that the chief secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a landowner who received enhanced compensation for land acquired for a road project, official sources said on Friday. The minister on Saturday directed the divisional commissioner to provide her information related to Bamnoli land acquisition.

In May 2023, then DM (southwest Delhi) Hemant Kumar awarded 353 crore as compensation to two individuals for the 19-acre land in Bamnoli at the rate of Rs 18.54 crore per acre, which was acquired by NHAI for Dwarka eway construction.

However, the original award for the same parcel of land was Rs 41 crore at a price of Rs 53 lakh per acre. The money was raised to Rs 353.79 crore on May 15 this year. The matter was flagged by Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on June 2 to the chief secretary.

According to the minister, the two landowners – Subhash Chand Kathuria and Vinod Kathuria – are family members of a business aide of the chief secretary’s son. The complaint related to this was received by CM Kejriwal on Friday.

“The role of the Chief Secretary has not been examined yet. An inquiry has been initiated on this, on the directions of the Chief Minister,” Atishi said. The chief secretary, however, said that it was an act of “mudslinging” by “disgruntled” persons facing vigilance probes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Vigilance Minister Atishi on Saturday initiated an inquiry into a complaint against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar after the government received a complaint of alleged corruption in the acquisition of land at Bamnoli village for the construction of Dwarka Expressway. The complaint alleged that the chief secretary’s son was employed by a relative of a landowner who received enhanced compensation for land acquired for a road project, official sources said on Friday. The minister on Saturday directed the divisional commissioner to provide her information related to Bamnoli land acquisition. In May 2023, then DM (southwest Delhi) Hemant Kumar awarded 353 crore as compensation to two individuals for the 19-acre land in Bamnoli at the rate of Rs 18.54 crore per acre, which was acquired by NHAI for Dwarka eway construction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the original award for the same parcel of land was Rs 41 crore at a price of Rs 53 lakh per acre. The money was raised to Rs 353.79 crore on May 15 this year. The matter was flagged by Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on June 2 to the chief secretary. According to the minister, the two landowners – Subhash Chand Kathuria and Vinod Kathuria – are family members of a business aide of the chief secretary’s son. The complaint related to this was received by CM Kejriwal on Friday. “The role of the Chief Secretary has not been examined yet. An inquiry has been initiated on this, on the directions of the Chief Minister,” Atishi said. The chief secretary, however, said that it was an act of “mudslinging” by “disgruntled” persons facing vigilance probes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp