Delhi: Congress stirs things up against ‘failures of AAP’ 

Congress stirs things up against ‘failures of AAP’

Lowering its guns and maintaining a “studied silence” in public forums against the AAP after the formation of the INDIA bloc earlier this year, where both parties are constituents, Delhi Congress has reopened all fronts against the ruling party. On Thursday, hundreds of Congress workers organised a march against the Delhi government raising the “failures of AAP” in cleaning the city’s air and alleged corruption cases. A Congress leader said that the party will leave no stone unturned to expose the government and raise public issues whether it is against INDIA bloc members or the BJP.

Air quality may worsen post-Diwali, NGT warns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that its earlier order to the authorities of Delhi and 52 cities northern region for “immediate remedial action” on worsening air quality got a lukewarm response. A majority of the authorities did not replied on the status of air quality in their cities while some gave “long-term action plans”. Asking to review their approach and come up with adequate measures to immediately stop the air pollution, the Green Court cautioned, “This is necessary as in the view of Diwali festival and prevailing contributory factors, the air quality may dip further.”

NDMC bats for cleaner and greener festivities

Under the ‘Shubh Diwali, Swachh Diwali’ campaign, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is promoting the use of sustainable eco-friendly clay lamps (mitti diyas). Crafted by local vendors, these eco-friendly clay lamps also encourage people to shift from using conventional materials to biodegradable ones, fostering a greener celebration. The civic agency is also holding a signature and pledge campaign in the NDMC area in which heads of schools, teachers students and staff are collectively pledged to uphold a clean Diwali by reducing waste and promoting cleanliness in their surroundings.

Officials eye transfers amid punishment postings

The High Court’s directions to the NDMC to remove illegal hawkers and squatters from Connaught Place have led to a commotion in its enforcement department. The NDMC has to file a status report and officials responsible for the situation are expected to receive backlash from the leadership, which may involve punishment postings to dormant departments of the agency. Sensing this, many have started lobbying for their transfer to other departments of their choice. Meanwhile, the situation has also attracted attention of aspirants who are posted in different departments but have been eyeing a post in enforcement.

Contributed by: Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava, Jaison Wilson, Ujwal Jalali

