From jobs and housing to pension, promises galore in BJP’s MP manifesto

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Ending the long wait, the ruling BJP released its election manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls on on Saturday, the Deepawali eve, which focuses on women, youth, farmers and infrastructure development.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda said if voted to power, the party will fulfill the ten ‘sankalps’ (vows) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee for the state, which include a job or self-employment to each family, houses for all through PM Awas and CM Jan Awas Yojana, procurement of wheat and paddy from farmers at MSP-cum-bonus of Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,100 per quintal respectively, Rs 4,000 per sack to tendu leaves pluckers and free education upto Class XII (along with Rs 1,200 annual sum for uniform, school bag and books) to students from poor families.

Houses along with the existing monthly financial aid to 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme, pulses, mustard oil and sugar also in the free ration scheme, healthy breakfast in the mid-day meals and opening MP Institute of Technology and MP Institute of Medical Sciences in each revenue division on the lines of IITs and AIIMS respectively, are the other features of the BJP’s manifesto.

ALSO READ | Telangana BJP manifesto committee chairman quits party, joins Congress

With special focus women folk, the manifesto promised free quality education to girls from kindergarten to post graduation, raising Ladli Laxmi Scheme grant from Rs 1.43 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, opening Rani Laxmi Bai Women University and scooties to all ‘brilliant’ passing girls of Class XII.

Reacting over the BJP’s manifesto, state Congress president Kamal Nath dubbed is as Nakal Patra (copycat manifesto). “They’ve [BJP] aped our Vachan Patra which included similar promise of Rs 4,000 per sack of tendu leaves to tendu leaves pluckers, gas cylinders at low prices and procuring wheat and paddy at hiked MSP-cum-bonus”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: Ending the long wait, the ruling BJP released its election manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls on on Saturday, the Deepawali eve, which focuses on women, youth, farmers and infrastructure development. BJP’s national president JP Nadda said if voted to power, the party will fulfill the ten ‘sankalps’ (vows) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee for the state, which include a job or self-employment to each family, houses for all through PM Awas and CM Jan Awas Yojana, procurement of wheat and paddy from farmers at MSP-cum-bonus of Rs 2,700 and Rs 3,100 per quintal respectively, Rs 4,000 per sack to tendu leaves pluckers and free education upto Class XII (along with Rs 1,200 annual sum for uniform, school bag and books) to students from poor families. Houses along with the existing monthly financial aid to 1.31 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Scheme, pulses, mustard oil and sugar also in the free ration scheme, healthy breakfast in the mid-day meals and opening MP Institute of Technology and MP Institute of Medical Sciences in each revenue division on the lines of IITs and AIIMS respectively, are the other features of the BJP’s manifesto.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Telangana BJP manifesto committee chairman quits party, joins Congress With special focus women folk, the manifesto promised free quality education to girls from kindergarten to post graduation, raising Ladli Laxmi Scheme grant from Rs 1.43 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, opening Rani Laxmi Bai Women University and scooties to all ‘brilliant’ passing girls of Class XII. Reacting over the BJP’s manifesto, state Congress president Kamal Nath dubbed is as Nakal Patra (copycat manifesto). “They’ve [BJP] aped our Vachan Patra which included similar promise of Rs 4,000 per sack of tendu leaves to tendu leaves pluckers, gas cylinders at low prices and procuring wheat and paddy at hiked MSP-cum-bonus” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp