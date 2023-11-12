HC seeks DDA reply on CBI inquiry into 128 properties

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the Delhi Development Authority’s stand on the CBI investigation into a matter related to the civic authorities’ allotment of 128 properties in the city worth over Rs 2,000 crore on alleged forged documents.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, in the order, asked the DDA’s counsel to reply in the next hearing as to why this entire matter ought not to be referred to the CBI for further investigation and inquiry to proceed in accordance with law, or whether the investigation in the present matter should be continued by the police.

The court noted that the value of these properties, even at an average price, would be in thousands of crores, as it involves a total of 166 properties out of which it is stated by DDA that 53 recommendations did not result in allotments.

“Thus, there are at least 113 properties located in Saket, Safdarjung, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Friends Colony, Masjid Moth and other prime locations. The said plots exceed 100 sq. yards, with some plots spanning more than 300 sq. mtrs., 500 sq. mtrs. and so on. Such plots are extremely valuable and the price of each plot would run into crores. The total value of these properties even by conservative estimates could be over Rs 2,000 crores,” the order read.

The HC said the DDA ought to continue with action to withdraw the allotments and take possession of these properties underlying forged recommendation letters. “However, officials guilty for these allotments and the beneficiaries of these allotments should not be allowed to escape without consequences for having relied upon forged letters. Moreover, there is an immediate need for technological solutions to be implemented within the DDA for allotments of these plots, ensuring that forgeries do not become the basis for allotments,” it said further.

‘Extremely valuable’

Out of 128, there are at least 113 properties located in Saket, Safdarjung, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Friends Colony, Masjid Moth and other prime locations. Such plots are extremely valuable and the price of each plot would run into crores. The total value of these properties, even by conservative estimates, could be over Rs 2,000 crore, said HC order.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the Delhi Development Authority’s stand on the CBI investigation into a matter related to the civic authorities’ allotment of 128 properties in the city worth over Rs 2,000 crore on alleged forged documents. Justice Prathiba M Singh, in the order, asked the DDA’s counsel to reply in the next hearing as to why this entire matter ought not to be referred to the CBI for further investigation and inquiry to proceed in accordance with law, or whether the investigation in the present matter should be continued by the police. The court noted that the value of these properties, even at an average price, would be in thousands of crores, as it involves a total of 166 properties out of which it is stated by DDA that 53 recommendations did not result in allotments. “Thus, there are at least 113 properties located in Saket, Safdarjung, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Friends Colony, Masjid Moth and other prime locations. The said plots exceed 100 sq. yards, with some plots spanning more than 300 sq. mtrs., 500 sq. mtrs. and so on. Such plots are extremely valuable and the price of each plot would run into crores. The total value of these properties even by conservative estimates could be over Rs 2,000 crores,” the order read. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The HC said the DDA ought to continue with action to withdraw the allotments and take possession of these properties underlying forged recommendation letters. “However, officials guilty for these allotments and the beneficiaries of these allotments should not be allowed to escape without consequences for having relied upon forged letters. Moreover, there is an immediate need for technological solutions to be implemented within the DDA for allotments of these plots, ensuring that forgeries do not become the basis for allotments,” it said further. ‘Extremely valuable’ Out of 128, there are at least 113 properties located in Saket, Safdarjung, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Friends Colony, Masjid Moth and other prime locations. Such plots are extremely valuable and the price of each plot would run into crores. The total value of these properties, even by conservative estimates, could be over Rs 2,000 crore, said HC order. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp