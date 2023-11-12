Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Women hold key in Patel vs Patel battle in Narsinghpur

First-time voter Nanhe Kumar extols Narsinghpur’s picturesque qualities, mirroring the expectations of transformation under PSP.

Published: 12th November 2023 07:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NARSINGHPUR (MP): The Narsinghpur Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh appears poised once again to elect a Patel representative. Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel (PSP), a formidable contender for MP’s chief ministerial position, finds himself engaged in a significant electoral battle against Lakhan Singh Patel (LSP) from the Congress.

The previous election witnessed BJP’s Jalam Singh Patel triumphing over Congress’s Lakhan Singh Patel, paving the way for Pralhad Singh Patel’s current bid. Narsinghpur, predominantly held by the Patel community, stands as a focal point, presenting BJP’s Patel vs Congress’s Patel. PSP downplays any chief ministerial aspirations, yet his supporters perceive him asa robust contender, citing his profound understanding of state politics.

First-time voter Nanhe Kumar extols Narsinghpur’s picturesque qualities, mirroring the expectations of transformation under PSP. The BJP envisions votes for PSP as an endorsement for a robust chief ministerial candidate. Congress supporters believe voting for LSP will usher in prosperity and peace. The division in Patel votes and the polarisation of women and youth will be pivotal.

The Ladli Bahena Scheme, championed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, influences women voters, in this rural landscape dominated by sugarcane and agriculture, the contrasting promises of agricultural development by BJP and overall development by Congress set the stage for a close contest election. The division of Patel votes, BJP’s claim of OBC, and Congress’s appeal to minority and OBC voters further complicate the battle.

Narsinghpur Assembly constituency Madhya Pradesh

