'Orders worth US dollars 11,000 from across the globe': Many takers for dolls crocheted in Manipur’s relief camp

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: The online pre-sale campaign, which ran from October 7 to November 5, fetched orders worth US dollars 11,000 from across the globe with North America topping the list, followed closely by Australia, Europe and Asia.“The online pre-sale campaign of the dolls exceeded expectations and has become a global movement for empowerment, storytelling and mental health healing,” an official statement said.Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures.

Singapore-based “1 Million Heroes” had come up with the initiative. It imparted training to the inmates, mostly women, in five relief camps. The characters conceived were Buddy – the pet Dog, Mitten – the Cat, Raja – the Tiger, Oliver – the Bear and Bola – the Buddy.The inmates took to the art of crocheting the dolls for sustainable livelihood. Detailed templates, tools and materials were provided to create dolls that tell stories of resilience.

The man behind 1 Million Heroes, Monish Karam said the success of the campaign is not just about numbers but about human connection.“It’s about children around the world learning from the stories of resilience and about our artisans finding a purpose through their craft,”Karam said.

As the campaign transitions to the production phase, women artisans are not merely crafting dolls, they are shaping a narrative of hope and reclaiming control over their lives, Karam said.

ALSO READ | Dolls in the house

“Doll-making not only promises financial empowerment but also aids in overcoming the trauma of violence, thereby offering a healing process,” said Khundrakpam Athoi Leima, a mother of two.“While the economic aspect of stitching these dolls is what got me interested to join in, I realised that it also helped me in easing my mind as the process of craft took me out of the bad memories of the violence,” Leima said.

As these dolls embark on their global journeys, they carry not only stories and craftsmanship but also the transformative power of hope, she said.“The campaign by 1 Million Heroes stands as a testament to the profound healing force found in art and shared narratives, connecting hearts globally through the threads of resilience and creativity,” the statement said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: The online pre-sale campaign, which ran from October 7 to November 5, fetched orders worth US dollars 11,000 from across the globe with North America topping the list, followed closely by Australia, Europe and Asia.“The online pre-sale campaign of the dolls exceeded expectations and has become a global movement for empowerment, storytelling and mental health healing,” an official statement said.Amigurumi is the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures. Singapore-based “1 Million Heroes” had come up with the initiative. It imparted training to the inmates, mostly women, in five relief camps. The characters conceived were Buddy – the pet Dog, Mitten – the Cat, Raja – the Tiger, Oliver – the Bear and Bola – the Buddy.The inmates took to the art of crocheting the dolls for sustainable livelihood. Detailed templates, tools and materials were provided to create dolls that tell stories of resilience. The man behind 1 Million Heroes, Monish Karam said the success of the campaign is not just about numbers but about human connection.“It’s about children around the world learning from the stories of resilience and about our artisans finding a purpose through their craft,”Karam said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the campaign transitions to the production phase, women artisans are not merely crafting dolls, they are shaping a narrative of hope and reclaiming control over their lives, Karam said. ALSO READ | Dolls in the house “Doll-making not only promises financial empowerment but also aids in overcoming the trauma of violence, thereby offering a healing process,” said Khundrakpam Athoi Leima, a mother of two.“While the economic aspect of stitching these dolls is what got me interested to join in, I realised that it also helped me in easing my mind as the process of craft took me out of the bad memories of the violence,” Leima said. As these dolls embark on their global journeys, they carry not only stories and craftsmanship but also the transformative power of hope, she said.“The campaign by 1 Million Heroes stands as a testament to the profound healing force found in art and shared narratives, connecting hearts globally through the threads of resilience and creativity,” the statement said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp