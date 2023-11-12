Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan: Husband fights wife in Jat land of Dantaramgarh in Sikar

Rita Singh cites unfulfilled assurances and a lack of opportunities for women in Congress.

JAIPUR: The electoral landscape in Rajasthan’s Dantaramgarh constituency has taken an unexpected twist, deviating from the conventional political clashes between the Congress and BJP.

The unique faceoff features marital discord entwined with political ambitions. Virendra Singh, the incumbent Congress MLA and scion of former Congress state chief Narayan Singh, is pitched against his wife, Dr. Rita Singh, representing the Jan Nayak Party (JJP).

This familial-political duel traces its origins back to denial of a Congress ticket in the 2018 assembly election to Rita Singh, reportedly sparking a rift between the couple. The discord prompted Rita to make a political leap into the Jan Nayak Party, backed by the influential Chautala family from Haryana. Narayan Singh’s considerable influence in the area, stemming from his tenure as the state Congress President, has historically supported his son, Virendra Singh, who ascended to the MLA position and held leadership roles. Rita previously held the position of district chief of Sikar under the Congress.

Rita Singh cites unfulfilled assurances and a lack of opportunities for women in Congress. Despite being a strong contender for Lok Sabha or Assembly tickets, Rita said she was sidelined. The couple remains legally married, despite living separately since 2018.  Virendra Singh refrains from addressing questions about the discord, maintaining silence on the matter.Rita candidly acknowledges a communication gap as a
significant contributor to their differences.

