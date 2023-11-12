RSS calls for nationwide celebration of Ram Lalla consecration on Jan 22

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called for a grand nationwide celebration for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Sangh, during its recently-concluded three-day national executive meeting in Bhuj, Gujarat, declared January 22 as a national festival day akin to Diwali, urging active participation from its volunteers and the general populace.

Emphasizing the significance of this day, a senior RSS functionary revealed that associated events, including the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Bhajan kirtan, and activities promoting social harmony in alignment with Lord Ram’s ideologies, will be organised nationwide.

The Sangh envisions January 22 as an annual celebration, a day of pride for adherents of Sanatana Dharma and those subscribing to the ideals of Ram Rajya, emphasizing equality, empowerment and enlightenment for all, regardless of caste and creed.

Preceding the grand event in 2024, RSS workers plan a nationwide door-to-door campaign from January 1 to 15, extending invitations to the public. Additionally, it is actively encouraging affiliated organisations to embrace January 22 as a day of mass celebration, reaching even the most remote areas by organising various religious and humanitarian services at the community level.

ALSO READ | 'Shubh muhurat' for Ayodhya temple consecration to begin at 12:45 pm on January 22

Sunil Ambekar, national head of RSS publicity wing, outlined the festive nature of the Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya. Recognising the logistical challenges of attending Ayodhya in person, Ambekar urged people to celebrate by visiting their nearest temples, collectively reciting prayers and scriptures, and lighting diyas at home.Besides RSS, other organisations such as Vishva Hindu Parishad are also planning diverse activities to promote Hindu ways of life.

Annual celebrations envisioned

The Sangh envisions January 22 as an annual celebration, a day of pride for adherents of Sanatana Dharma and those subscribing to the ideals of Ram Rajya

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called for a grand nationwide celebration for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Sangh, during its recently-concluded three-day national executive meeting in Bhuj, Gujarat, declared January 22 as a national festival day akin to Diwali, urging active participation from its volunteers and the general populace. Emphasizing the significance of this day, a senior RSS functionary revealed that associated events, including the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Bhajan kirtan, and activities promoting social harmony in alignment with Lord Ram’s ideologies, will be organised nationwide.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Sangh envisions January 22 as an annual celebration, a day of pride for adherents of Sanatana Dharma and those subscribing to the ideals of Ram Rajya, emphasizing equality, empowerment and enlightenment for all, regardless of caste and creed. Preceding the grand event in 2024, RSS workers plan a nationwide door-to-door campaign from January 1 to 15, extending invitations to the public. Additionally, it is actively encouraging affiliated organisations to embrace January 22 as a day of mass celebration, reaching even the most remote areas by organising various religious and humanitarian services at the community level. ALSO READ | 'Shubh muhurat' for Ayodhya temple consecration to begin at 12:45 pm on January 22 Sunil Ambekar, national head of RSS publicity wing, outlined the festive nature of the Ram Lalla consecration at Ayodhya. Recognising the logistical challenges of attending Ayodhya in person, Ambekar urged people to celebrate by visiting their nearest temples, collectively reciting prayers and scriptures, and lighting diyas at home.Besides RSS, other organisations such as Vishva Hindu Parishad are also planning diverse activities to promote Hindu ways of life. Annual celebrations envisioned The Sangh envisions January 22 as an annual celebration, a day of pride for adherents of Sanatana Dharma and those subscribing to the ideals of Ram Rajya Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp