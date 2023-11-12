Three friends among 4 killed as oil tanker hits vehicles on Delhi-Jaipur highway 

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Four people, three of them friends, were killed on Friday night when a speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur smashed the road divider and hit a car and a pickup van near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Sources said the accident took place around 11.50 pm near Triveni Hotel on the highway as the tanker ploughed through the divider and swerved to the other side hitting a car and a pickup van coming from the opposite direction.

The CNG-driven car immediately burst into flames, the police said. The occupants of the vehicle were travelling to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The police said the three youths worked in a private company in Manesar. After a complaint by a friend of the deceased, a case was registered against the tanker driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station.

“The police team found the car totally burnt down with the three occupants being charred to death. The driver of the pickup van also died,” said a police officer. The deceased were described as friends and were identified as Jitender of Samalkha in Panipat, Lokesh Saini of Anaj Mandi in Jind and Pawan Dubey from Bihar. The driver of the pickup van was identified as Trilok Sharma of Chilhar village near Pataudi in Gurugram. The Bilaspur police said a fire tender was used to put out the fire.

