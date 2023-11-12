UCC draft bill is work in progress, will need time

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission will need more time for wider consultations to formulate a comprehensive draft bill on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), according to sources in the Law Ministry. It is going to be a time-consuming process as it involves complex personal laws, said a source.

The Law Commission of India, headed by Ritu Raj Awasthi, has already held several rounds of consultations with experts and stakeholders, including religious scholars and representatives from various religious and women’s organisations, said the source, adding that the panel cannot give any time frame for the completion of its work.

“It is a complex process and it cannot be done in a day or two. Every relevant personal law will be considered. It is not limited to any particular religion. We are planning to hold conferences, seminars, and public meetings in various states,” said the source, pointing out that the panel received more than 75 lakh responses about UCC after its notification inviting suggestions. “We are sifting through every response and will give due consideration,” he said.

When asked whether amendments should be made to family laws of various religions to make them gender-just, the official said, “We don’t know what form it will take. We are examining all aspects of the issues.” A political row broke out after Prime Minister Narandra Modi on June 27 made a strong pitch for the implementation of UCC nationwide. Many questioned the Law Commission’s decision to revisit the UCC.

Draft Uttarakhand UCC bill in print

There is a fresh buzz that the Uttarakhand government will table a draft of its UCC in a special Assembly session after Diwali. That draft was expected to be a model for the Central law. A member of the Uttarakhand panel said the report has gone to print. The draft bill will seek a complete ban on polygamy, a proposal for live-in couples to register their relationship, and to keep the marriageable age for women at 18 years

