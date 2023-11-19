Home The Sunday Standard

‘Anti-microbial resistance causing 1.27m deaths globally every year’

The current estimates place the number of casualties in South Asia at 389,000, as stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is directly responsible for approximately 1.27 million deaths annually worldwide, with current estimates placing the number of casualties in South Asia at 389,000, as stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday.

On the occasion of World AMR Awareness Week, the WHO emphasised that AMR continues to pose a major challenge to global public health, with devastating effects on the efficacy of essential medicines and the ability to effectively treat infectious diseases.

“Several factors, including high population density, limited access to healthcare services, and the misuse and exploitation of antimicrobials, make the South-East Asia region particularly prone to this threat,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

“If no action is taken now, it is estimated that by 2050, 10 million fatalities will occur annually on a global scale, costing the global economy a total of 100 trillion dollars,” she said.

Dr Singh, quoting a report y the World Bank, mentioned that antimicrobial resistance will be responsible for a decrease of up to 3.8 per cent in global exports, a decrease of 7.5 per cent per year in livestock production, and an increase of $1 trillion in healthcare-related costs by 2050.

“Addressing AMR entails interdisciplinary collaboration that transcends geographical, professional and disciplinary barriers. Therefore, our region has been taking proactive measures to combat AMR,” Dr Singh said, emphasized that preventing anti-microbial resistance is not a responsibility that can be borne by any one individual, organisation or country; it is a collective effort that requires our unwavering commitment.

WHO ASSISTANCE
In 2011, via the Jaipur Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance, the health ministers of the South-East Asia region urged coordinated action against AMR. In 2014, the fight against AMR was elevated to flagship priority status. Since then, WHO has been supporting member states on implementation of AMR national action plans more effectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antimicrobial Resistance WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp