Festival rush: Train tickets trump air fares, thanks to dynamic pricing

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing festive season, the dynamic flexi fares implemented in premier trains, such as the Suvidha Express, have paradoxically skyrocketed to a point where air tickets are more economical, especially on the Mumbai-Patna route. The fare surge, notably in anticipation of the Chhath festival, has faced widespread criticism, leading railway authorities to swiftly reconsider the fare structure. Passengers traveling from Mumbai to Patna have expressed discontent, citing instances where Suvidha Express fares exceeded those of air travel.

The Suvidha Express, originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai to Patna Junction, charged a staggering Rs 9,395 for second AC, according to the dynamic flexi fare system, as reported on the IRCTC website. With the Chhath festival concluding on November 21, a surge in fares for trains utilising the flexi fare system has been observed.

F or the November 21 Mumbai-Patna Suvidha Express, a waiting list in the sleeper class is priced at Rs 2,625, including a reservation charge of Rs 20 and a superfast charge of Rs 30. The dynamic fare is a significant factor contributing to the steep increase, with passengers reporting fares as high as Rs 1,714, doubling the basic fare and making the total fare more than three times the original fare, at times surpassing airfares.

This issue extends beyond the Mumbai-Patna route. A dynamic fare surge for the Jaipur-Yaswantpur Suvidha Express has reached a staggering high of Rs 11,230 for class 2AC until February 3. In comparison to airfares from Patna to Mumbai and Jaipur to Mumbai, this month’s fares range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 900, subject to fluctuations.

The discontinuation of dynamic fares will not be universal, as it will persist for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. The surge pricing of Suvidha tickets has attracted notice, amid the heightened demand from individuals traveling home for Chhath Puja.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: During the ongoing festive season, the dynamic flexi fares implemented in premier trains, such as the Suvidha Express, have paradoxically skyrocketed to a point where air tickets are more economical, especially on the Mumbai-Patna route. The fare surge, notably in anticipation of the Chhath festival, has faced widespread criticism, leading railway authorities to swiftly reconsider the fare structure. Passengers traveling from Mumbai to Patna have expressed discontent, citing instances where Suvidha Express fares exceeded those of air travel. The Suvidha Express, originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai to Patna Junction, charged a staggering Rs 9,395 for second AC, according to the dynamic flexi fare system, as reported on the IRCTC website. With the Chhath festival concluding on November 21, a surge in fares for trains utilising the flexi fare system has been observed. For the November 21 Mumbai-Patna Suvidha Express, a waiting list in the sleeper class is priced at Rs 2,625, including a reservation charge of Rs 20 and a superfast charge of Rs 30. The dynamic fare is a significant factor contributing to the steep increase, with passengers reporting fares as high as Rs 1,714, doubling the basic fare and making the total fare more than three times the original fare, at times surpassing airfares.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This issue extends beyond the Mumbai-Patna route. A dynamic fare surge for the Jaipur-Yaswantpur Suvidha Express has reached a staggering high of Rs 11,230 for class 2AC until February 3. In comparison to airfares from Patna to Mumbai and Jaipur to Mumbai, this month’s fares range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 900, subject to fluctuations. The discontinuation of dynamic fares will not be universal, as it will persist for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains. The surge pricing of Suvidha tickets has attracted notice, amid the heightened demand from individuals traveling home for Chhath Puja. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp