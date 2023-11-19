Guwahati Diary: AIUDF chief stirs a hornet’s nest

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Rowers, sailors slog at Rising Sun Water Fest

Rowers and sailors from different parts of the country are proving their mettle at the Rising Sun Water Fest Revisiting Saraighat 2023. The second edition of the four-day marquee event, which features rowing, sailing and motor boating, is underway at the picturesque Deepor Beel in Guwahati and will conclude on November 20. Organised jointly by Indian Army and Assam government, the event also features cultural events with focus on the historical significance of Assam. The chief minister’s office said the event is an initiative to boost tourism. Another goal is to promote water sports in the region.

Medal-winning athletes to get govt jobs

Athletes from Assam, who had won medals at the 37th National Games, will get Grade III jobs by the state government. The state has approved their appointment. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced last year that athletes winning medals at the National Games would be provided with jobs based on their educational qualifications. The government’s decision is expected to encourage budding sportspersons. Meanwhile, medal-winning athletes, who are already in the service, will get cash rewards, such as Rs 50k for gold, Rs 40k for silver medalists and Rs 30k for bronze medalists.

AIUDF chief stirs a hornet’s nest

All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is in the eye of a storm for allegedly disrespecting the traditional Vaishnavite scarf “cheleng”. At a recent event in central Assam’s Morigaon district, he was greeted with a cheleng but he allegedly threw it away from his shoulder soon after. Condemning his action, the Assam Satra Mahasabha has filed an FIR against him. “We cannot tolerate such disrespect to the cheleng. We filed a complaint with the police demanding action against him,” Bimal Chandra Borkakoti, secretary of the Mahasabha, said. The police said they were probing the case.

prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

